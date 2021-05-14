Texas Tech celebrates opening of Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center

“The Womble Center is a great addition for our program that is going to take us to another level. It’s a new chapter for our basketball program where we can get into a facility that has everything we need. It’s a magnificent building that gives us the opportunity to take ownership. I think this is a perfect timing to open it up now and gives us a new start. We’re excited to get our team put together and get everyone here so that we can take full advantage of everything this practice facility has to offer.” – head men’s basketball coach Mark Adams