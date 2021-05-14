Road closures planned in Tyler for Saturday’s FRESH 15 race

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Road closures are planned in Tyler this Saturday as this year’s FRESH 15 race commences.
The annual 15K, 5K, and children’s 1K begin at 7:00 a.m. on March 6 from the FRESH by Brookshires store on Old Jacksonville Highway.
Three Lakes Parkway will be closed from 6:00 a.m. until the race finish. Old Jacksonville Hwy. and Dueling Oaks Dr. will be closed off-and-on between 6:45 and 9:00 a.m. Highlands Lane between Three Lakes Pkwy. and Oak Hill Blvd. will be closed from 6:45 a.m. until the race finishes.
Tyler Police, FRESH 15 race staff, and volunteers will be on hand to direct traffic, according to the race website.
Parking for the event will not be available at the store. Javi’s, Swann’s Furniture & Design, and Calvary Baptist Church have been designated as parking locations for participants and spectators.
This is their eighth annual race. Fresh 15 gives 100% of race revenue back to non-profit organizations.
