Person of interest in White Oak homicide charged with murder
Brandon Gilliam (Source: Gregg County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey | May 14, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT - Updated May 14 at 9:31 AM

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man who the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office called a person of interest in connection with a homicide in White Oak has been arrested and charged with murder.

Brandon Allen Gilliam, 39, is also charged with failure to comply with sex offender duty. He also has a warrant from the state parole board. He was arrested on the charges on Thursday.

According to a statement posted on Facebook last week, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office began investigating what has now been determined to be a homicide at a location on North White Oak Road in White Oak.

In the post, the sheriff’s office was seeking help in locating Gilliam.

