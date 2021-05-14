Person of interest in White Oak homicide charged with murder

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man who the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office called a person of interest in connection with a homicide in White Oak has been arrested and charged with murder.
Brandon Allen Gilliam, 39, is also charged with failure to comply with sex offender duty. He also has a warrant from the state parole board. He was arrested on the charges on Thursday.
According to a statement posted on Facebook last week, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office began investigating what has now been determined to be a homicide at a location on North White Oak Road in White Oak.
In the post, the sheriff’s office was seeking help in locating Gilliam.
