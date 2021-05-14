Longview police investigating shooting on South Green Street

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating a shooting incident that happened Friday on South Green St.

Police say they responded at 11:10 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of S. Green St. They say at this time, there are no known victims, but there was some property damage to a convenience store and vehicle.

Police said there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to call them at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-STOP.

The 1300 block of Green St. is blocked off as police continue conducting their investigation. Drivers should avoid the area.

