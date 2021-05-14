House committee approves Sen. Hughes social media regualtion bill

State senator Bryan Hughes talks about Senate Bill 12 in an April Senate floor session.
By Jeff Awtrey | May 14, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT - Updated May 14 at 11:56 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The social media regulation bill sponsored by Sen. Bryan Hughes and endorsed in Tyler by Gov. Greg Abbott has been approved by a house committee.

SB 12 was approved in the House Committee on State Affairs on Friday. The vote total was not available on the legislature website.

The bill, touted by Abbott when he and Hughes (R-Mineola) visited Tyler in March, claims it will help prohibit social media companies from censoring Texans based on the viewpoints they express.

The bill will now go to the Committee on Calendars for consideration on the House floor.

