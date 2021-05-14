High lumber prices impacting Texarkana building industry

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Prices for goods continue to increase in the ArkLaTex and around the nation. One area hit hard is the building industry. The cost of lumber is on the rise, hitting the pockets of home builders.
Mike Craven is owner of Red River Lumber and Davis Lumber in Texakana. Craven said the price of lumber has reached an all time high.
“We have never seen prices like this in the history of the business. We are experiencing prices four times higher than they were one year ago,” said Craven
Craven is also a board member for Lumberman Merchandising Corporation which he says is the largest buying co-op for the building materials industry. So far Craven said his three Texarkana locations have remained stocked with wood products and by working with the lumber corporation they are trying to keep the price down as low as possible.
Craven said early on the pandemic played a part in the price increase but now there are other factors involved.
“The demand is so high there’s also an issue in the mill where they don’t have enough staff to fill their need. So capacity is down, demand is very very high and couple that with transportation issues,” said Craven.
According to Craven, lumber prices increased around 7% over the past five days, but even with the increase he says houses are still being built in the Texarkana area thanks to low interest rates.
How long the price for lumber and other building materials will rise is not known and Craven said he just hopes the building industry will be able to keep up with their customers.
“All the analysts predicted the prices would be going down by now and they missed that tremendously,” said Craven.
Craven said last year a $500 cost for lumber is now costing around $1500 for the same amount.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.