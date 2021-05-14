Friday’s Weather: Sunny and nice!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Fair skies this morning and another cool start to the day with temperatures starting out in the 50s. Lots of sunshine is expected this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Winds will be light out of the east and southeast. Partly cloudy tomorrow and a little bit warmer with afternoon highs reaching the lower to mid 80s. Clouds increase Sunday with the chance for rain returning by Sunday afternoon. Expect a few scattered showers Sunday afternoon and evening. Some could last into early Monday morning. More thunderstorms are expected to develop Monday afternoon. Heavy rainfall becomes likely late in the day Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. Rain chances begin to decrease, but will still be in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.