Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! It is shaping up to be another beautiful day as skies steadily clear out throughout the afternoon. Winds will be fairly calm from the east-southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour and afternoon temperatures are expected to jump up into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. We will keep the sunshine and dry conditions for Saturday, but clouds will increase later in the day tomorrow and rain returns to the forecast by Sunday morning. We will start the day off with just a few spotty showers at times, but the rain will begin to see better coverage by the afternoon with a few thunderstorms possible. Rain chances become more likely throughout the majority of the upcoming workweek, with showers and storms possible on and off throughout each day, some of which will be capable of producing some very heavy rainfall. While our few days of sunshine are certainly appreciated, this will not be long enough for East Texas to totally dry out, and flooding concerns will return to East Texas due in part to the 2.00-5.00″ of rain we could see by the end of Thursday. Let us all soak up and enjoy the sunshine and quiet weather while it is still with us, but please also remain weather alert.