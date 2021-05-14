ETN: Brookshire Grocery Company to host FRESH 15 race Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons spoke to BGC racing director Ashleigh Endicott Friday about the upcoming FRESH 15 race scheduled for Saturday morning.
The Brookshire Grocery Company will be hosting its eighth annual FRESH 15K race Saturday morning. For those that don’t feel ready to run a 15K race, there will also be a 5K race. Both the 15K and the 5K races will provide a scenic view of South Tyler. For children 12 and under, BGC will be offering a Lil’ FRESHie K race.
“Our team is dedicated to offering a safe event while including as many of our favorite race traditions as possible,” a press release stated. “Our top priority is the health and safety of our FRESH 15 participants, volunteers, and spectators. We are committed to doing our part to lessen the impact and spread of COVID-19.”
According to the press release, the race will follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines with an abbreviated event format.
“While some things have changed, other things (like our incredible race swag, fun courses, and inspiring finishers) will make this year an unforgettable experience and epic race day!” the press release stated.
Endicott explained that 100 percent of the registration fees for the FRESH 15 event will go to organizations that help people in the East Texas community. Over the past seven years, FRESH 15 has contributed $965,000 to non-profits that support hunger relief, education, health and family wellness, emergency responders, and active-duty military personnel.
To watch the full interview, click the video above.
