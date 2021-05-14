East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Delta CEO to future hires: No jab, no job

By CNN staff
Updated: May. 14, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines is laying down some new COVID vaccine policies.

While the company will “strongly encourage” current employees to get vaccinated, new hires will be held to a higher standard.

“Any person joining Delta in the future, future employee, we’re going to mandate they be vaccinated before they can sign up with the company,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

Of the airline’s 75,000 employees, 60% have had at least one COVID shot, according to Bastian.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says companies can legally require vaccinations for employees and new hires, but the Delta CEO said he doesn’t think it’s fair to force existing Delta workers to get a shot if they have a philosophical issue with it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Woman killed, 2 men injured in Tyler shooting Friday night; police looking for as many as 5 suspects
Christian Whiteside
‘Please come forward:’ Family seeking answers after man struck, killed on Highway 31
Qui Nguyen (Source: Kilgore Police department Facebook page)
Sex offender working at Kilgore nail salon arrested after allegedly touching client inappropriately
Friday morning a car was engulfed in flames at a local Tyler hotel.
WATCH NOW: Car on fire at Troup Highway hotel
Priscilla J. Calcote, of Longview, was arrested on a charge of arson after authorities say they...
Longview FD: Woman caught burning items outside house

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Authorities: Another body in condo collapse rubble raises death toll to 5
Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Tyler police detectives ask for public’s help in identifying suspects in fatal shooting
The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship from US sails away
Crews are still looking for victims of Thursday's condo collapse in Florida.
Fla. building collapse Previous structural issues years ago
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central...
Officer’s parents among 5 dead in Albuquerque balloon crash