Chapel Hill High School student dies following prom night accident

“We received news today that Alexandra Rondan, a 17 year old, junior, at Chapel Hill High School passed away today. She was involved in a terrible and unfortunate accident on prom night and sadly was unable to recover from her injuries,” Dean said in the statement. “Rondan was a kind, gentle, young lady and she will be sincerely missed. Every student contributes in no small measure to the community we create here at Chapel Hill ISD. The loss of any student, particularly in such a tragic manner, grievously wounds us all. We know that you all join us in conveying our deepest sorrow, sympathy, and most sincere condolences to her family and friends during this painful time of grief.”