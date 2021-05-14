Better East Texas: Proper cybersecurity needed to fend off future attacks

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cybersecurity has been one of the fastest growing industries in recent decades as the underbelly of connected businesses and individuals has emerged and criminal activity has correspondingly increased.
Recently, we have seen the cyber-attack on the Colonial Pipeline. Most of us have never heard of Colonial Pipeline, but the company is one of the largest pipeline operators in the US, supplying nearly 45 percent of the East Coast’s fuel through its pipeline and other delivery methods. So this is a huge deal with impact across more than a dozen states. This is just the latest but also one of the most visible cyber attacks on our country.
You no longer need battlefield weapons to disrupt a portion of any country – you can just use the internet. The goal of these attacks is usually to hold the company or attack victim’s files hostage while a ransom payment stops the attack. All companies need to see the Colonial Pipeline attack and, sadly, make sure they have adequate security in place and then they must also have suitable backup plans for when an attack happens, and resources must be shut down.
That is one issue with Colonial, they appear to have only a marginal backup plan for delivering fuel to the affected areas. It is so sad that smart minds feel they must disrupt and destroy others as a way to make money, but it is our reality. So, be prepared with solid cyber defenses and that will make for a Better East Texas.
