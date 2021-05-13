Workforce Solution East Texas holds virtual youth expo

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A virtual youth expo was held today held today by Workforce Solutions East Texas.
More than 50 companies were represented virtually and covered all the sectors of the service industry along with retail just to name a few.
All the students within the Region 7 area, as well as college students, were eligible for the youth expo.
It gives employers and students a chance to not have to wait till the end of school to become employed.
“The employers, it gives them time to do the background search. If there is any testing involved by the time they finish school, they are ready to go. Right now the employers are really looking for help and so these students have a great chance of getting good jobs,” said Area Operations Manager for Workforce Solutions East Texas Stephen Lynch.
Lynch added that for students who are graduating and not planning on going to college, some of the jobs could lead to permanent positions for them.
