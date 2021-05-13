Westwood High students make mock pitches to local business owners

Palestine, Texas (KLTV) - Westwood High School students in Palestine took part in a mock shark tank today. They have been researching and working on a food truck pitch for local businesses to make-believe to invest in since January.
“We are an Italian and Spanish-based food truck. Best of both worlds,” said Junior Juan Gutierez.
Overall, Juan said he was pleased with his food truck pitch.
“It was nerve-racking for sure. Thinking about everything. But when I got in there, everything went away, and I just talked. I just thought, ‘Let’s get rid of that negativity and go in there and talk my best,” he said.
The ideas flowed from several students. Sandwiches and the like, mixed with hopes and dreams. Senior Sene Miller pitched organic pizza.
“I came up with ideas because it isn’t well known and there is not much competition and i like pizza a lot,” Miller said.
About seven students competed in the mock shark tank in the afternoon class. This was done in competition style and in the end, as they say, there can be only one winner.
The judges said they were proud of all the students for taking a shot. They told us why they chose Juan.
“He is going to be successful. I don’t know if in the food truck business but if he goes in it he definitely will be,” said Jodi Harding, a realtor with Combined Associates Real Estate. “I told him, I could come up with anything and I know you could sell it. This kid has pizzaz and is spectacularly energetic.”
Juan said his key to success today was being himself.
Personality helps a lot. You don’t need to be cold or people won’t like you. You need to be friendly and relatable,” he said.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.