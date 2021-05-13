WebXtra: Kingdom Life Academy gets helping hand from local realtor

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kingdom Life Academy in Tyler received lots of help maintaining and developing their 23 acres on Thursday.
Every year on the second Thursday in May, Keller-Williams Realty in Tyler has what they call ‘Red Day’ to partner with organizations in Tyler and volunteer. Today volunteers helped with planting and weeding the vegetable garden, trail clearing, replacing broken sprinklers, painting murals, and more at Kingdom Life Academy.
KLA is a non-profit, urban Christian school that helps 11–17-year-olds who are struggling to thrive in the traditional educational model. Most come from the urban/inner city areas of Tyler. Their program includes opportunities for the students to earn various certifications that they will need in the workforce.
Joel Enge is the founder and director of Kingdom Life Academy and said Keller Williams’ work will help the school’s mission and students.
“It’s been phenomenal, they’ve come and really been a huge blessing to us because we’re a small school and the work is just sometimes overwhelming. It’s been amazing to see the workforce that have come out through Keller Williams and the blessing they have been to us, we’re very grateful,” Enge said.
