Tyler County Sheriff: Fatal shooting may be connected to child custody dispute

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An afternoon shooting in Tyler County resulted in one man dead and two individuals taken in for questioning.
According to a press release by Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, at 4:30 p.m. Thursday deputies were dispatched in response to a reported shooting at a residence on County Road 3260 in the Colmsneil area. Deputies said they arrived at the residence and observed a male individual with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The report states that several witnesses on-scene told deputies and investigators the male forced his way into the residence and was shot by the homeowner. Weatherford said at this time the shooting appears to be related to a lengthy child custody issue.
The male individual was pronounced dead at the scene. The homeowner and witnesses were taken to the Tyler County Justice Center for questioning.
Weatherford said they are not releasing the names of anyone involved at this time.
