Trucking industry seeing a shortage of drivers

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A large amount of goods are delivered across our roadways to consumers. However, the trucking industry says this job is a bit difficult now because of a shortage of drivers.
Larry Shearer is being trained as a truck driver at Texarkana College Professional Driving Academy. College officials say there is a big interest here for students and the college is doing what it can to tackle the shortage of drivers.
Leaders in the trucking industry say the shortage has been around for years but increased when the pandemic hit.
Mary Davis is also a student at Texarkana College Driving Academy. Davis said she began the training as a challenge but knowing there is a shortage of drivers is encouraging her to do more.
“It’s more of a chance for me to be out there. I’m kind of liking the shortage to get me out there and get more women out there too because we can do the same thing men can do,” said Davis.
Drivers say the main reason for the shortage is pay, but those training here say they still want to be part of the profession.
“It’s just something I wanted to do every since I was a kid. I’m just glad to have this opportunity to get my license,” said Donald Allen.
