Thursday’s Weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sun

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out cloudy this morning, but those clouds will quickly clear with sunshine expected for most of the afternoon. Temperatures today will warm into the mid 70s and then fall back to the 50s overnight. More sunshine for Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s by afternoon. A few clouds on Saturday with warmer afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s and then mostly cloudy skies and the chance for rain return on Sunday. Chances for rain stick around into the middle of next week and more heavy rainfall and a few strong thunderstorms will be possible.