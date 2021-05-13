Sheriff’s Office: Livingston man beat, tied up man he claimed was involved in Austin crimes

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 50-year-old man on Tuesday in connection to allegations that he tied up and assaulted another man who he claimed was involved in rapes and murders in Austin.
Kenneth Lee Gibson Jr., of Livingston, is still being held in the Polk County jail on an aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon charge. His bond amount has been set at $100,000.
According to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, PCSO deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the parking lot of the “On the Road” gas station in Leggett to check out a report that a man had been tied up and assaulted.
PCSO detectives learned that the 49-year-old victim had been tied with rope and assaulted before he was forced into his vehicle. Gibson was identified as a person who had been involved, and he was found at the convenience store, the Facebook post stated.
“Detectives learned Kenneth Gibson had been stalking the victim by watching his home and hiding in a wooded area near his residence,” the Facebook post stated. “Detectives responded to the home of the victim discovering personal belongings of Gibson in a wooded area.”
When PCSO detectives interview Gibson at the sheriff’s office, he allegedly claimed the victim was using another person’s identity and said he believed the victim was involved in rapes and murders that occurred in Austin.
Gibson was then arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail.
“Detectives advised additional criminal charges are pending once the investigation is complete,” the Facebook post stated.
