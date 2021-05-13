“She was actually my angel that day.” CHRISTUS nurse earns ‘Good Samaritan’ award for life-saving efforts

“The grass was two to three feet and his motorcycle and him were out of sight. So I didn’t see it, so I was like, no he went on, and she was like, ‘No he flew off his motorcycle.’ So then of course I went into fight or flight mode and pulled over. You never know what you’re going to walk up on and that was the most antsy part of it was what am I going to see? I just want him to be alive,” she said.