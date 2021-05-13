East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After the rain and clouds...we are expecting a few more nice days across East Texas. A warming trend is expected into the weekend as well. Now, for the not-so-good-news... Starting on Sunday afternoon, rain moves back into the forecast and will likely continue through all of next week. Rainfall totals, starting on Sunday and continuing through Friday of next week, may average 3″-5″ inches in some areas with a few locations nearing 7″-8″, especially over the northern sections of ETX. There is no doubt, this is too much rain for our saturated soil. The Disruptive Weather Outlook for Next Week is HIGH. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible, but the greatest threat for us weather-wise, will be the risk of Flash Flooding. Please...NEVER drive your vehicle onto a flooded roadway. It is nearly impossible to tell how deep the water is. If you stall out, you will then be at the mercy of the water...and that is never good. Especially if the water is moving. Temperatures over the next week or so will be warming with lows getting into the 60s and highs in the 80s. Please, stay informed of upcoming weather events by having our FREE Weather App downloaded to your phones. Stay informed.