Tyler man accused of bilking victims out of tens of thousands

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KLTV) - A federal grand jury has indicted a pair of Nigerian citizens, one with a Tyler address, accused of using phishing emails to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from victims.
Stephen Oseghale, 28, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.
According to the text of the indictment, a victim from Texas believed she was in a romantic relationship with “David Palmer,” who claimed to be a building contractor in Ireland and requested she send money to help him play his employees before he could leave for Ireland for the U.S. and marry her. The victim sent $40,000 to an account controlled by Oseghale.
The indictment states a second woman from Kansas was also a victim. She lost $29,000 in a similar scheme.
Oseghale was arrested on the charges on May 4. He has been extradited to Minnesota to face the charges.
