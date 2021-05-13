Former Avinger, Huntingon coach Keny Loyd to be inducted into Texas Basketball Hall of Fame

(KTRE) - Former Avinger and Huntington basketball coach Ken Loyd has nearly 1000 wins as coach of the boys and girls teams at those schools. In Huntington he won a state championship, and would win two more at Avinger.
Saturday he’ll be inducted into the Texas HS basketball Hall Of Fame, another big moment as a coach
Two state championships at Avinger, and before that a state title in Huntington, his last stop before Avinger.
Coach has been a winner all his life as evidenced from his coaching stop before Avinger.
“Huntington, Texas down by Lufkin. The Lufkin news department did a great job covering Huntington, and Huntington people. And we were 38-2 state champions a wonderful memory there. Then I came to Avinger and after three years God blessed us with another state championship.”
Coach even had the pleasure to coach his son Lane, who is now a coach, too, at Chapel Hill
“Everybody calls him an overachiever, but he’s crazy. Ok, he’s an over-believer and he just drilled that into us. That we could rise up and win that followed me more than anything else,” said Coach Lane Loyd.
How was it coaching his own son, which he eventually did.
“That’s one of the things, he was our point guard so I could fuss at him. I knew his mom and dad wouldn’t get on me. Some of the people in town would say, ‘you’re too hard on him’ and I probably was, but that’s a great thrill to be able to coach your own son.”
Tomorrow the coach leaves for San Antonio for the HOF weekend, and that deserves a round of applause.
