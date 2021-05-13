Demolition of Tyler TRANE facility damaged by winter storm begins

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Demolition has started for a portion of the TRANE facility in Tyler that was damaged by the winter storm.
In February, a part of the facility was heavily damaged with portions of the roof collapsing. According to a company spokesperson, less than 10 percent of the overall facility was damaged. They were able to remove critical equipment and shift production to their main plant. The plant is also looking at options to rebuild and expand.
