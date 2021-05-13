City of Tyler hosts ribbon cutting for Woldert Park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Tyler held a ribbon cutting for the newly renovated Woldert Park Thursday afternoon that had previously been postponed due to COVID-19.
The park is equipped with a new playground, basketball courts, a splash pad and a baseball field named after former Tyler City Council member Ed Moore who passed away last December. Moore helped lead the charge in renovating the park and for one city council member Dr. Shirley McKellar that’s what makes the park grand opening bitter sweet because Moore was not able to see his project in its final form.
“I proudly stand here to represent him since he is no longer with us to say that I know that he would have been very proud to see the outcome of the work that has been put into Woldert Park,” said Dr. McKellar. “The one park that we spent a lot of our growing up days right here swimming and playing baseball and just having a great time here at Woldert Park.”
Dr. McKellar is excited to the opportunities the park will provide for citizens of Tyler. She is especially excited that more generations will get to enjoy the park but with more and newer equipment than previous generations had.
“This park is going to be infinity, it will be here forever and so I am just excited today, my heart warms within just seeing the beauty of this beautiful park,” said Dr. Mckellar. “I think it is one of the prettiest parks in Tyler Texas.
The baseball field will also be utilized by the Texas College baseball team to host clinics to help teach baseball players in the community.
