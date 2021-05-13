Border Patrol tent facility in Texas evacuated by storm

A migrant and her daughter wait for their turn at the intake area of the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Source: AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills,Pool)
May 13, 2021

DONNA, Texas (AP) - A compound of tents to detain migrant children and families was evacuated for hours when struck by fierce winds in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley.

All migrants at the Border Patrol’s holding center in Donna, Texas, were moved to other Border Patrol facilities in Rio Grande Valley but operations resumed Wednesday morning, with new arrivals being admitted.

The storm developed late Tuesday and brought overnight wind gusts over 70 mph.

The U.S. Health and Human Services Department didn’t immediately respond to questions about its adjoining tent compound for migrant children.

