Affidavit: Tyler man arrested for gunfire assaulted girlfriend for saying she was pregnant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler police officer reports hearing 15 to 20 gunshots en route to a welfare call Tuesday at approximately 11: 50 a.m. according to a Smith County affidavit.
The officer arrived at the caller’s home in the 1500 block of Parklen St. finding Thaddeus Cordell Taylor, 19, of Tyler, walking around the house beating on the doors.
According to the affidavit, Taylor told the three people in the house he would shoot them if they did not put his girlfriend out of the house. Taylor then fired off several shots. The gun and shell casings were found at the scene.
In the affidavit, the girlfriend said Taylor became upset when she told him she was pregnant. She told the officer Taylor pushed her down and dragged her by the hair through broken glass.
Taylor has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with each of the three charges carrying a bond of $500,000 and assault causing bodily injury to family member for a $100,000 bond.
Taylor is also being held on a charge of aggravated robbery by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office for a bond of $250,000.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.