Affidavit: Longview man used Xbox to access child pornography

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man was arrested April 28 on child pornography charges initially discovered in an investigation originating in Collin County, according to an affidavit.
In November 2020, an internet undercover investigation by the Collin County Sherriff’s Office found software that provides file-sharing of numerous photos and videos of child pornography was used by a specific internet provider (IP) address on three dates in November.
According to the affidavit, a DPS special agent linked the IP address to the home of Billy Jo Collins, 40 of Longview, and found he had a previous conviction for possession of child pornography.
The DPS special agent said in the affidavit he was aware an Xbox system could connect to the internet enabling users to access networking sites, chat rooms, and picture sharing services.
A search warrant was issued on March 2 and an Xbox system was seized from Collin’s home revealing access to numerous images of child pornography.
Collins had not reported the Xbox email address, a 3rd-degree felony, or the email address used to access the pornography, a 2nd-degree felony according to the affidavit.
Billy Jo Collins was arrested and charged for possession of child pornography with a bond set at $50,000, possession with intent to promote child pornography with a bond set at $40,000, and failure to comply with sex offender registration with a bond of $40,000.
