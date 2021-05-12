Wednesday’s Weather: Morning drizzle

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Cloudy skies and a few light showers around the area this morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 50s and 60s. Light drizzle is expected through the morning, but should come to an end by early afternoon. Temperatures today will only reach the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. A few lucky places could see clouds break by late afternoon. Then, clouds will begin to clear out overnight. Mostly sunny skies are expected tomorrow and Friday with temperatures in the 50s each morning and the 70s by afternoon. Temperatures warm back into the 80s this weekend with clouds increasing late Saturday and another chance for rain by Sunday. Chances for rain will once again last into the middle of next week.