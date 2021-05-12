WEBXTRA: Harrison County Road and Bridge building still damaged following February winter storm

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Road and Bridge building suffered quite a bit of damage thanks to February’s winter storm.
The snow and ice that accumulated caused a portion of the building to collapse and water to seep into office space. Those offices and staff have since been relocated to a temporary location.
The section of the building which housed heavy equipment collapsed. Fortunately, damage to equipment was minimal.
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talked with Harrison County Judge Chad Sims and Harrison County Road Administrator Luke Davis about the damage and what plans there are for the future.
