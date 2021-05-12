Suspect for Chapel Hill shooting in custody

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office reports a suspect has been identified in the Chapel Hill shooting Tuesday.
The suspect is in custody on charges unrelated to the shooting but is believed to be involved in the incident, according to Larry Christian, PIO for Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
Tuesday, an injured man showed up at a home in the 3400 block of Jackson Avenue suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the Jackson Heights community area in Chapel Hill and the victim was taken to UT Health -Tyler.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office reported two suspects apparently fired rounds from a vehicle toward the victim and fled the area.
The victim from the shooting is a 29-year-old man whose injuries are not life-threatening and is in good condition at the hospital according to authorities.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.