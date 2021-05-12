Rep. White bill requiring transparency on voting devices approved in Senate committee

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - A bill authored by an East Texas legislator which would require the disclosure of the ownership interest of voting devices is ready for Senate passage after passing the committee phase.
The Senate Committee on State Affairs passed HB 1397, authored by Rep. James White (R-Hillister) on a 7-0 vote on Monday. The committee also approved the bill to go to the local and consents calendar, meaning it can pass without debate.
In a previous interview, White compared the situation to military equipment and that it is important to know who the owners and manufacturers are.
