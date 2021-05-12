Pine Tree ISD opens vaccine clinic for students

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Pine Tree ISD is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students ages 12-18 on Monday, May 17.
The clinic is being held with the Texas Department of State Health Services, who will provide the Pfizer vaccine, dry ice storage of the vaccine, and staff who will administer the shot.
Whitney Whitaker, the lead nurse for Pine Tree, is scheduling appointments for students and as of 2:15 p.m., she reports 30 students are scheduled.
Whitaker said she received the Moderna vaccine and the majority of the staff have been vaccinated.
The clinic will be held Monday, May 17 in the Pine Tree High School cafeteria. Parents must be present for the student appointments. Appointments are available from 4 - 7 p.m. Walk-in vaccinations are available for parents and staff from 6-7 p.m.
The FDA authorized expanding use of the Pfizer vaccines for children ages 12 and up on Monday.
