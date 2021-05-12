East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After a few days of ‘too much rain”, we are looking forward to a few days of sunshine and a short time to dry out. Starting late on Sunday, more rain is expected over East Texas. Rain is likely to occur through at least Wednesday, if not through the following weekend. Rainfall totals of an additional 3.00″-5.00″ is certainly a possibility, if not a likelihood as southerly winds bring in an abundance of moisture into an area that just can’t handle any more rain. More flooding rainfall is possible for next week. Please keep this in mind as you make plans for next week. Up, and until then, we are looking for plentiful sunshine across all of East Texas through Friday. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday, then mostly cloudy conditions on Sunday with rain chances increasing. We have raised the Disruptive Weather Outlook for Monday through Wednesday to HIGH due to the flooding risks that may occur. Rivers and streams are very high at this point, and 3 days of no rain will not help much, so please prepare accordingly. We will monitor this heavy rain situation very closely over the next few days. Temperatures will slowly warm into the weekend as well with highs climbing into the 80s by Saturday and staying there through next week. Lows should climb into the 60s Sunday through all of next week as well. Have a great night.