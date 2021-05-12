Lufkin’s Adan Hernandez heading to UTSA for cross country

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin senior Adam Hernandez signed his letter of intent to join the UTSA cross country program on Wednesday when he signed his letter of intent.
“It is a very important decision not only for me but for my family,” Hernandez said. “They had all been wondering what I was going to decide. I am just glad to make a decision.”
Hernandez will be heading to the school to run track and prepare for a career in journalism.
“I had applied there to major in journalism and once coach Russell had figured out I had applied there he had called several coaches so it made since that if I was going to go there academically I should go there for athletics as well.”
Hernandez had a successful time at Lufkin, qualifying for the state cross country meet three straight times
