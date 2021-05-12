Investigation continues into Lake Murvaul fish kill

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is continuing to investigate and collect water samples on Lake Murvaul in Panola County after a fish kill was reported on April 16.
TPWD reports the fish kill appears to be over, since there have been no new reports of dead fish and wildlife since May 3.
On May 6, lake water samples sent to Baylor University confirmed the presence of cyanobacteria that can produce cyanotoxin.
TPWD says it’s not certain cyanobacteria caused the kill, fisheries scientists are investigating that and other possibilities. TPWD’s lab reported that the initial fish sample presented with a bacterial infection.
Officials are asking people to not swim in or eat fish out of Lake Murvaul in Panola County until they can determine what’s killing fish and other wildlife at the lake.
Research indicating cyanotoxins make fish unsafe to eat is inconclusive, according to TPWD, any concerns regarding the safety of consuming fish from Lake Murvaul should be addressed to the Texas Department of Safety and Health Services, Seafood and Aquatic Life Unit at seafood.regulatory@dshs.texas.gov. TPWD and DSHS are sharing information about the fish kill.
