2 escaped Tyler County Jail inmates in custody

WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety reports Blaze Hicks and Christopher Mobley have been apprehended in the Silsbee area.
The Tyler County Jail staff discovered two inmates missing from their cell Wednesday at approximately 6:00 a.m.
Investigators believe the inmates escaped through the roof area of the jail ventilation system.
The inmates described by Tyler County Sheriff’s Office are Blaze Hicks a white male 5′6 150lbs, age 27 and Christopher D. Mobley a white male 6′0 200lbs, age 36.
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office, Hardin and Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Woodville Police, Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 Units and Tyler County District Attorney’s Office are currently searching the area.
Both men are considered armed and dangerous.
Contact the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office 409-283-2172 or 911 with any information or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-8477
