Hudson baseball looking to build momentum in Area round against Giddings

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Hudson Hornets are hoping to ride their momentum from a 2-game sweep in the opening playoff round as they start their Area Round series against Giddings on Thursday.
Hudson will play a best of three series against Giddings in College Station.
Giddings, 22-4 overall, beat Gateway Prep in three games in the Bi-District round. They had to win the last two games to win the series 2-1. Hudson, 21-10 overall, swept Madisonville 2-0 in the Bi-District round.
“We look pretty good,” left fielder AJ Harris said. “We had a good guy throwing against us and we hit against him pretty well. You have to throw pretty hard to over power us. We just have to hit the ball hard and play our hard defense and I think we will be good.”
Hudson has been on a role as they look to make it to the Regional Quarterfinals for a second straight time. The Hornets have won 10 of their last 11 games. A lot of that success is from a strong defense led by senior pitcher Hank Warren.
“I just need to go out there and compete and try to mix in the speed on my pitches,” Warren said. “You have to have a good start to the playoffs to get that rhythm and once a team gets hot it carries on through each round.”
