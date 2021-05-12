Homer Bryce Stadium set for renovation ahead of move to WAC

“Upon entering the facility, visitors will find themselves inside the Joe Max and Jane Green Lobby, recognizing the Green’s for their continued support of SFA Athletics, the release stated. “The sports medicine offices inside the facility will be known as the Dr. Robert and Ruth Carroll Sports Medicine Offices, recognizing the commitment to quality care and medicine that the late Dr. Carroll held dear. A longtime physician in the Nacogdoches community, Dr. Carroll began working in the Student Health Center at SFA in 1972 and, along with his wife, supported the department through donations and volunteer efforts throughout the years. Last but certainly not least, the fan observation area inside the building will be henceforth known as the Coach Harry and Tillie Miller Fan Observation Area. Miller served as coach of the Lumberjacks from 1978-88, where he guided the Lumberjacks to three conference titles and 170 total victories, which is fourth most all-time at SFA. This area will provide an opportunity for fans to come and watch practices while the ‘Jacks and/or Ladyjacks are utilizing the practice facility. “