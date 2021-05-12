Governor’s mansion to be lit blue In honor of National Police Week, Peace Officers Memorial Week

“The State of Texas is forever indebted to the law enforcement officers who boldly and bravely answer the call to serve and protect their fellow Texans across our state,” said Governor Abbott. “This week, we are lighting the Governor’s Mansion blue as a symbol of appreciation for the men and women of law enforcement. The police deserve our honor and respect, and I thank the courageous members law enforcement for their many sacrifices and for putting their lives on the line to keep us safe.”