Ellen DeGeneres to end daytime talk show

Ellen DeGeneres to end daytime talk show
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, Ellen Degeneres appears during a commercial break at a taping of "The Ellen Show" in Burbank. DeGeneres is known for keeping her comedy on the nice side. But she lets her inner meanie out for "Ellen's Game of Games." That’s NBC's new prime-time game show, which begins its regular run Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, after a December sneak peek. The hour-long show subjects its contestants to minor-league torments that, it turns out, delight host DeGeneres. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Source: Andrew Harnik)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | May 12, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT - Updated May 12 at 10:22 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Comedian Ellen DeGeneres will end her long-running daytime talk show after 19 seasons.

Confirmation of the show’s end came today via Variety, citing an unspecified 2022 date as the show’s finale. DeGeneres’ show was perpetually popular enough to even result in numerous spin-offs. including “Ellen’s Game of Games,” “The Masked Dancer,” “Family Game Fight” and “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways.”

However, DeGeneres had also recently come under fire due to multiple allegations of racist and abusive behavior began to surface from those who worked behind the scenes.

For her part, DeGeneres denied such behavior on her part and noted that several top producers on the show had been fired in the wake of said allegations.

Source: Variety

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.