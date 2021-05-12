Ellen DeGeneres to end daytime talk show

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Comedian Ellen DeGeneres will end her long-running daytime talk show after 19 seasons.
Confirmation of the show’s end came today via Variety, citing an unspecified 2022 date as the show’s finale. DeGeneres’ show was perpetually popular enough to even result in numerous spin-offs. including “Ellen’s Game of Games,” “The Masked Dancer,” “Family Game Fight” and “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways.”
However, DeGeneres had also recently come under fire due to multiple allegations of racist and abusive behavior began to surface from those who worked behind the scenes.
For her part, DeGeneres denied such behavior on her part and noted that several top producers on the show had been fired in the wake of said allegations.
Source: Variety
