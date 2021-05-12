East Texas Food Bank holding produce distribution in Longview Friday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank is holding a drive-thru produce distribution Friday in Longview. It is from 8-10am (while supplies last) at the Gregg County Fairgrounds (enter from 300 W. Cotton).
The ETFB is still seeing an increased need for food assistance. Last year, they started mega drive-thru distributions with the intentions to continue them as long as they are needed. They serve an average of 1,200 families at each distribution.
The events are open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. These are drive-thru distributions and walk-ups will not be accepted. Multiple households can carpool. If someone is unable to attend a distribution, they may send a note with a friend or family member to pick up food for them. The note must include their name, signature, and a statement that the individual is permitted to pick up food for you. Any single car may not have more than three of these notes.
Here are other May mega distributions:
· Friday, May 21, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lindsey Park in Tyler
· Saturday, May 22, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church
· Tuesday, May 25, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at George H Henderson Expo Center in Lufkin
Anyone needing food assistance can visit EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “Find Food” to see network of 200+ partner agencies (like food pantries and soup kitchens) and feeding programs.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.