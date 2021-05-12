City of Tyler reduces space requirements for backyard chickens, fowl

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council unanimously voted on Wednesday to decrease the property setback requirements for keeping backyard chickens and other fowl to 15 feet from the side and rear property lines.
Previously, the ordinance required 50 feet of setback from the side and rear property lines.
“The 50 feet of setback is very restrictive.” said Police Chief Jimmy Toler. “We took the opportunity to look at this and establish some new requirements and make it more accessible to a lot more people who want to have access to farm fresh eggs.”
Residents can have up to six fowl regardless of lot size. Fowl owners are required to keep their animals in a sufficient structure to prevent escape, a pen or a coop at least 15 feet from the side and rear property lines and behind the front yard setback of the property.
