Whitehouse ISD board votes to lift mask mandate

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Whitehouse Independent School District board of trustees voted Monday night to lift a face mask mandate for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.
In a unanimous vote, the board amended the district’s pandemic protocol recommending that face coverings be worn while on campuses.
Masks will now be optional for more than 4,700 students and staff.
It was not immediately clear when the change would take effect for WISD.
After Texas Governor Greg Abbott lifted the statewide mask mandate on March 10, the school district stated it would begin working with the Texas Education Agency and University Interscholastic League to review its policies.
Monday’s vote follows similar action by other East Texas school districts, including Tyler ISD, Marshall ISD, Hallsville ISD, and Bullard ISD, among others.
