WEBXTRA: UPS delivery driver warns home owner about fire, gets him, dog out

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A doorbell camera captured video of a quick-thinking UPS delivery driver running across the street to a neighbor’s house to warn its occupant that his home was on fire.
The fire occurred at a home in Longview on May 3. According to fire officials, the fire started in the home’s laundry room and spread up into the upper part of the house.
At the time, one of the home’s occupants was in a back bedroom watching TV.
The UPS driver dashed across the street and banged on the door. When he didn’t get ab answer, he kicked the front door open and yelled that he was a UPS driver and that the house was on fire. The UPS driver was able to get the man and his dog out of the house The cat they couldn’t find was located later.
The fire damaged the home’s attic and several rooms, but the homeowner said it could have been much worse if the UPS driver hadn’t warned him about the fire.
