WebXtra: Jacksonville nonprofit revs up annual fan drive

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas nonprofit is working to help cool people down this summer.
Highway 69 Mission in Jacksonville, a faith-based community outreach, started their annual fan drive this week. It is a program which gives out free fans to those that may be in need during the summer months. This year’s goal is to give away more than 300 fans. Last year, they hit a total of 360.
“It’s very much needed and well deserved by these people. If we can help the children and the elderly, just somebody that don’t have it,” said Billy Bateman, president of Highway 69 Mission. “We have had people say we have central air and heat, but it runs your electric bill up so high that it that they can’t afford to turn it on.”
This is the 4th year of the fan drive. To find out how to donate a fan or get one if you need it, go to KLTV’s Big Red Box and click on the link.
