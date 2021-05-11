Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

The primary concern for today and tonight will be for continued flooding and flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7am Wednesday. Areas with poor drainage or that are already flooded will continue to be problem spots with more rain on the way. As a reminder, “Turn around, don’t drown!”. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around. The water could be deeper than you think, or the road could be washed out. We hold onto rain chances into Wednesday but decreasing through the day. By Wednesday night I think the rain will have ended. Thursday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with conditions staying that way heading into the weekend. By Sunday, mostly cloudy skies return to East Texas as well as more rain.