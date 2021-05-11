TTU School of Nursing celebrates 40 Years

This year’s graduation in May pushed the total number of nursing graduates up to nearly 17,000. Dr. Mike Evans, Ph.D., Dean of the School of Nursing, describes the change in 40 years, “First class was very small, all the way to we have nearly 2000 students across the state right now.” Dr. Lori Spearman-Rice, President of the TTUHSC adds, “If you were to walk into health care facilities and clinics all across West Texas, and now even into the east side of the state as well, you’re going to come across graduates and alum from the Texas Tech School of Nursing.”