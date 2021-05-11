Trial date set for Whitehouse man accused in 2017 shooting death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has finally been set for a Whitehouse man accused of shooting and killing a Tyler man in November of 2017.
Martin Wesley Reynolds, Jr., 24, will face a trial by jury on June 28, 2021. Reynolds is accused of killing Andrew Carpenter, 19, in the 8800 block of Deerwood Drive in Smith County. Reynolds allegedly shot Carpenter in the chest at Carpenter’s residence in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Reynolds sustained a gunshot wound to his leg during the incident.
