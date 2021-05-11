2 taken into custody after shell casings found in back yard of Tyler home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man and woman have been taken into custody for questioning after shell casings were found in their yard on Parklen, police confirm.
The shells found in the couple’s yard were from an AR-15. No evidence was found that anyone was shot, or that any structure was hit by gunfire, police say.
The call came in to police dispatchers at 11:54 a.m. The caller said that multiple gunshots were heard in the area of Parklen and South Porter. Police began searching for a scene at that time, according to Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh, when they found the casings in the yard of the man and woman.
While officers responded to the area, a family violence case was discovered across the street from the original house where gunshots were heard. A pistol was recovered and a man was arrested for family violence. Police say the man may have been shooting his pistol into the air, and they do not believe that the two incidents are related.
TJC campus has not been shut down.
